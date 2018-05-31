'I've seen too many': Emotional SC sheriff recalls discovery of baby in diaper box

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks has lost a lot of sleep over the years, haunted by the little faces of dead children from cases his office has worked.
The face of 11-month-old Harlee Lane Lewis, whose little body was found wrapped in a plastic bag and placed in a diaper box in the woods Tuesday, is now among those that keeps the veteran lawman of more than 30 years up at night.
"How do you put a dead child in a garbage bag and just throw it away?" Brooks asked during a Thursday morning press conference on the death of Harlee, whose mother, 19-year-old Breanna Lewis, is accused of putting the baby's body in the woods and making up a story about the girl being abducted by a man who assaulted Lewis.
Investigators are still awaiting autopsy results to determine if Harlee's death was accidental, natural or homicide, and what additional charges, if any, are appropriate. Brooks said the baby's bassinet had toys and blankets in it, which could have posed choking or suffocation hazards.
During Thursday's news conference, Brooks walked reporters through the search for the infant and the discovery of a new, unweathered diaper box in the woods about 1,000 yards behind Lewis' home.
Lewis originally told deputies she was checking her mailbox around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a tan and gold SUV stopped in the middle of the road, and a thin white male with a beard, got out of the van and punched her in the head several times, officials have said.
Deputies believed her account of being assaulted because she had bruises on her face, which investigators later learned were from a recent car wreck, the sheriff's office said.
Lewis was arrested less than an hour after deputies discovered a diaper box containing the baby's body wrapped in a plastic bag.
Later at the sheriff's office, Lewis denied knowing where the baby was until investigators showed her a picture of the diaper box, untouched by the days of recent rain in the area, Brooks said.
Lewis, her girlfriend and Harlee had not lived in Chesterfield County long, Brooks said. And so far, investigators have not found any open or closed Department of Social Services cases involving Lewis or the baby.
Still, the sheriff said Thursday that the case underscores the need for foster parents, and that he has been working with the Chesterfield County DSS on a program to increase the number of foster homes.
"There is one couple in Chesterfield County that are certified foster parents, and that is a shame," Brooks said. "The need is there. This child needed help and didn't get it. We've got to do better in protecting our children."
Brooks said the case is reminiscent of the death of Erica Parsons, a 13-year-old North Carolina girl whose body was found in Chesterfield County in 2016 after she disappeared in 2011. Her adopted parents are awaiting trial on charges in her death. He also is reminded of Susan Smith, a Union County mother convicted in the 1994 drowning deaths of her two sons.
"It makes you feel that sickening in your stomach that we felt in those cases," Brooks said. "There's just some that make you want to cry."
The two deputies who found Harlee's body will need counseling, the sheriff said.
"A police officer who sees a dead child never forgets that face," he said. "And when you're as old as I am and you've seen a hundred, it makes sleeping a challenge, because I've seen too many."
A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Chesterfield County courthouse. Funeral arrangements are still pending.
"I don't know what we could have done (better), but I'm just glad that we can give this child peace," Brooks said. "Let's all do what we can do to help that family bury that child with honor and give her a decent funeral, because I'm not sure how decent her life was."
