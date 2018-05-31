Teen mom saw baby's father's suicide months before infant's body found in box, sheriff says

This May 29, 2018 photo made available by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, S.C., shows Breanna Lewis under arrest. The mother, who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, before the baby was found dead in a diaper box, has been charged with lying to police and improperly disposing of a body. (Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office via AP)