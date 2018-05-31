After 2 months at SC prison, his father died. Now, he's suing the corrections system

A man transferred to Lee Correctional Institution died after not receiving proper care for his diabetes and cancer, according to new lawsuit filed against the Department of Corrections Wednesday.
The lawsuit, filed by his son, alleges Carnell Glover Sr. died due to the S.C. Department of Correction's negligence in treating his fatal health issues, which lead up to his passing in May 2016.
Carnell Glover Jr. filed the lawsuit two years to the day after his father died.
Glover Sr. was transferred to Lee Correctional in March 2016, according to the lawsuit. At the time, he was suffering with diabetes, thyroid cancer and "related health issues."
Glover's son said his father was denied medicines he needed to treat his illnesses, causing him to be sent to the prison's infirmary, according to the suit. Glover Sr. was in the infirmary for two weeks before being taken to Palmetto Health Baptist hospital, where he later died on May 30 at the age of 57.
Glover Jr. said the Department of Corrections failed to properly train employees to recognize "a serious medical condition," and failed to provide adequate treatment for his father, which caused his death.
Glover Jr. requested a jury trial for the case.
