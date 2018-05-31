Man charged with murder after Richland County shooting

A man has been arrested after Richland deputies say he shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon, according to a Sheriff's Department statement.
Jerry Lewis Richardson, 61, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the statement.
At about 6 p.m., deputies were called to the 1700 block of Carolina Road to reports of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the statement.
Deputies detained Richardson and charged him for the shooting.
Richardson was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
