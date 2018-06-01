Columbia man, shot in Richland County, dies on the way to hospital, coroner says

After a man was shot and killed on Caroline Road in Richland County Thursday afternoon, the coroner had identified him.
Markese Jones, 26, of Columbia, was shot at about 4:40 p.m. and died about an hour later after being taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, according to the coroner's statement.
Richardson was shot in the lower body on the 1700 block of Caroline Road, according to the statement. Deputies later arrested Jerry Lewis Richardson, 61, and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The case is still under investigation.
