10-mile police chase in Richland County ends in wreck, sending suspects to hospital

After a 10 mile police chase across Richland County Friday, two suspects crashed and were sent to the hospital, according to a Sheriff's Department statement.
Reggie Goodwin, 47, and Ashley Baker, 32, are in an unknown condition at a local hospital after crashing their pickup truck during the chase.
At about 1:50 p.m., deputies tried to stop a car for a traffic violation, according to the statement. While trying to stop the car, they realized Baker had a outstanding warrant.
Goodwin, who was driving, sped off from the deputies, starting a chase that lasted for 10 miles, according to the statement. During the chase, Goodwin threw drugs and a gun out of his car, which were later found by police.
The duo crashed their car near an overpass during the chase, according to the statement. Baker and Goodwin were taken to Palmetto Health Richland.
Goodwin was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, obstructing justice, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest and unlawful carry of a pistol, according to his booking information on the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center website.
Baker was served an outstanding child neglect warrant, according to the statement.
