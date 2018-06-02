Police say he threw objects at cars on a Lexington County interstate. Now, he's facing serious charge

Police have charged a Gaston man for throwing objects at vehicles on the interstate.
Tyler Chase Loyd is accused of throw large pieces of rock-like material at three tractor trailers. Detectives say Loyd hurled the objects at the trucks in the early morning hours of May 12 near exit 119 on I-26. Now Loyd faces three attempted murder charges.
One of the rock-like objects crashed through a windshield and struck a man in the shoulder the arrest warrant says. Investigators say Loyd admitted to driving a vehicle parked near the area of the crime. He was arrested Thursday without incident and is being held in Lexington County Detention Center. Bond was denied for Loyd.
Each attempted murder charge carries up to 30 years in prison without the possibility of a suspended sentence or probation.
Earlier in May Columbia Police Department investigated incidents of object being thrown at cars on I-26. It was possible that the "unknown blunt objects" were thrown from an overpass CPD said at the time.
There's no indication that the incidents from early May are related to Loyd.
A lesser crime of causing obstruction in the highway has a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $100 fine.
