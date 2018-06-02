Armed robber demands pizza from Pizza Hut delivery driver during Lexington robbery

Lexington police are looking for a man they say stole a pizza from a Pizza Hut delivery driver in the Woodcreek neighborhood, Cpl. Cameron Mortenson said.
At about 9:45 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 100 block of Toula Lane for the armed robbery, Mortenson said.
The driver told officers a man got out of a small, red vehicle and approached him. The man pointed a gun at the pizza driver and told him to give up his money and the pizza.
Though he only had a small amount of cash, the driver gave it over, along with the pizza, Mortenson said.
The robber got back in the car with another man and left the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.
