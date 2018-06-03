SC woman woke to find a man in her bedroom watching her sleep, sheriff's department says

An Irmo man has been arrested after illegally entering a woman's bedroom and watching her sleep, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department reported Sunday.
Richard Travis Abbott, 28, entered a woman’s Rodborough Road residence through an unlocked door with the intent to watch the woman sleep in her bed, according to arrest warrants.
Abbott was charged with first-degree burglary and sex/voyeurism/violating place of privacy, according to records at the Lexington County Detention Center, where he is being held.
The woman told deputies she woke up while a man was in her room and staring at her, the sheriff's department said. She was not hurt, and she eventually convinced the man to leave the house, according to detectives.
Abbott did not have permission to be inside the home nor did he have legal access to the residence, according to investigators.
Deputies arrested Abbott on Thursday, and he is still being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after he was denied bond Friday.
