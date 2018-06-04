Kershaw County man called dad after killing girlfriend, sheriff says

A Kershaw County man is charged with murder in the weekend shooting death of his girlfriend, the sheriff's office said Monday.
Alexander Francis Harmon, 28, of the 500 block of Cleveland School Road in Camden, was charged him with murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, the sheriff's office said in a release.
Kershaw County 911 received a call early Saturday from Harmon's father, who lives in New York, Chief Deputy Jack Rushing said.
The elder Harmon told dispatchers that his son had just called him and said he shot his girlfriend and was going to kill himself, Rushing said. The shooting happened at the Cleveland School Road home.
Deputies went to the home and took Harmon into custody without incident, Rushing said. Inside the home, deputies found a woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the victim as Katelin Jordyn Crocker, 19, who lived with Harmon on an "off and on" basis at the home, the sheriff's office said.
A 12-gauge shotgun and an empty shell casing were found inside the home, Rushin said. A body camera worn by one of the deputies recorded Harmon admitting to killing his girlfriend.
Details about a possible motive for the killing were not available Monday.
