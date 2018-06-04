Owner grabs car thief at SC gas station. Then came more chaos, cops say

A would-be car thief at a South Carolina gas station crashed a truck into a car and gas pump, knocking the pump over, when the owner ran out and grabbed him through the truck's window, according to police.
The incident happened Sunday at a gas station on South Pine Street in Spartanburg, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report. Officers responding to the call found a white pickup that had hit a Jeep and a gas pump.
The pickup's owner told officers he was inside buying a drink when he saw a man, identified in the report as Charles Capleton, enter the truck through the driver's side door, the report states. The truck had been left running in the parking lot.
The owner ran outside and dove through the window, grabbing Capleton in an attempt to get him to stop, police said. During the struggle, Capleton hit a Jeep parked at one of the gas pumps and backed into another gas pump, knocking it over and causing gasoline to leak.
Police wrote in the report that Capleton smelled of alcohol.
Witnesses described seeing the truck's owner jump through the vehicle's window and grab the driver, his body still hanging out of the truck, police said. The report did not indicate any injuries to the owner.
The owner of the Jeep that was hit was taken to a hospital by EMS for a panic attack, police said.
It was unclear how much fuel leaked from the gas pump that was knocked over.
Capleton is charged with one count of grand larceny and three counts of malicious injury to property, according to Spartanburg County online court records.
