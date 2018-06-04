A day at the boxcar derby ended in death following crash into the crowd, NC police say

One person was killed and many more were injured after a crash at a recent boxcar derby in North Carolina, police said.
The crash happened during one of the races at the May 27 White Squirrel Festival in Brevard, wlos.com reported.
The Brevard Police reported that one of the racers crashed into spectators after the boxcar "veered sharply right while going downhill," according to foxcarolina.com.
Six people were injured during the crash, wlos.com reported. One of those people was Gary Kendrick.
Kendrick was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville, where the 66-year-old Brevard resident died June 2 from a head injury, according to wlos.com.
Four others injured in the crash were taken to Transylvania Regional Hospital, while the 13-year-old boxcar driver also received medical attention for injuries caused by the collision into the crowd, foxcarolina.com reported.
Transylvania County School System superintendent Jeff McDaris said the district was "deeply saddened" to hear about Kendrick's death, according to wbtv.com, adding that "the course was checked by personnel and ready for use."
No criminal charges are expected to be pursued from the crash, Brevard Police Chief Phil Harris said, according to blueridgenow.com.
