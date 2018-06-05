Ex-Richland Recreation Director James Brown III facing new sexual misconduct charges

Former Richland County Recreation Commission Executive Director James Brown is facing new charges of criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office, according to statements made by an assistant S.C. attorney general in court Tuesday.
In a related matter, Brown's son, James Anthony Brown, on Monday was sentenced to 10-plus years in federal prison on drug trafficking involving the highly addictive drug methamphetamine.
Brown, 62, was forced out of his $151,800 a year job in October 2016 amid reports of sexual misconduct with employees. The FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division investigated those reports, and some state charges were brought, including misconduct in office and intimidating a witness. However, Brown still has not been tried on those charges.
On Tuesday, Kinli Abee, an assistant S.C. attorney general, told state Judge Clifton Newman that Brown had been indicted by the Richland County grand jury in May and the new charges included:
▪ Brown — between 2012 and 2015 — making sexual comments to a female employee, including comments describing her body parts and what he would like to do with them.
▪ Brown forcing one female staffer to perform oral sex on him in a Recreation Commission bathroom "multiple times."
▪ Brown dragging another female through the Recreation Commission hallway to a bathroom where he requested she perform oral sex on him. She refused.
"Mr. Brown was an extremely powerful man at the Recreation Commission," Abee said, adding potential witnesses still fear Brown.
Brown's attorney, Dayne Phillips, said, "I would just remind the court he is presumed innocent. ... There is significant investigation to be done."
The purpose of Tuesday's hearing, called an arraignment, was to make Brown formally aware of the new charges and to set bond conditions.
A spokesman for the attorney general's office said late Tuesday that the new charges were brought after additional investigation, a process "that takes time."
Judge Newman agreed to let Brown stay free on bail on his promise to show up in court when required.
Brown's attorney, Phillips, had told Newman that Brown was not a flight risk. "He was born, raised and lives in Richland County," Phillips said. About 40 friends and relatives of Brown attended the hearing to show their support for him.
Newman imposed two conditions: that Brown avoid any contact with witnesses in his case and that Brown not go to any of the Recreation Commission's numerous properties around Richland County.
Meanwhile, while prosecutors and investigators have delayed bringing new charges against Brown, two civil suits against Brown — one for sexual harassment and one of retaliation — already have been settled, said Columbia attorney J. Crosby Lewis.
Lewis said he still has two civil lawsuits against Brown pending.
In a related matter, federal Judge Joe Anderson on Monday sentenced Brown's son, James Anthony Brown, who worked at his father's Recreation Commission, to 10-plus years in federal prison on drug trafficking charges. Evidence in his case showed Brown's son was importing drugs, including methamphetamine, from California. Officers also found he possessed an AK-47-type assault rifle and another weapon.
The Recreation Commission, with its $12 million-plus budget, oversees numerous adult and youth programs in Richland County, as well as some 40 indoor and outside recreation facilities. They include pools, baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts and an 18-hole golf course.
