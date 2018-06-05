Ex-Richland Recreation Director James Brown III facing new sexual misconduct charges

Former Richland County Recreation Commission director James Brown, III in court for bond hearing The controversial director of the Richland County Recreation Commission has been indicted by a county grand jury, which accused him of using his position “to coerce and attempt to coerce female employees into having sexual contact with him.” Tracy Glantz ×

