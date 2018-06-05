He rammed SUV with 3 kids inside because dad didn't let him cut in front, SC cops say

A South Carolina driver was arrested and charged after a recent road rage incident, where he twice rammed an SUV with three kids inside, saying it was to teach their father a lesson, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The incident occurred June 1, when James Fletcher was driving a Honda Civic on Woodruff Road, near I-85, according to the incident report.

Police said the 20-year-old Greenwood resident was trying to pull in front of a Dodge Durango in heavy traffic, but the driver of that SUV said "he was unable to allow Fletcher to pull in front of him," because of limited space on the road.

The Greenville Police Department reported this area as one of "the busiest thoroughfares within city limits."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The driver of the Dodge — whose wife was in the passenger seat, while his 14- and 11-year-old daughters and 5-year-old son were in the back — told police that "he felt another motor vehicle strike the back of him and saw that it was the tan Honda Civic occupied by Fletcher."

The SUV driver pulled over because he thought he was in a "traffic accident," according to the incident report. But before anything else happened, the man told police that Fletcher pulled behind him again, and rear-ended his Dodge a second time.

Fletcher got out of his car, was shouting obscenities at the occupants of the SUV, and said "he struck them with the vehicle purposefully," according to the incident report, which added that Fletcher continued to yell at the family until police arrived on the scene of the crash.

The responding officer said that Fletcher admitted he struck the Dodge with his Honda, but said he did it because the driver of the SUV "cut him off several times and was 'brake-checking' him."

Fletcher told police "he got angry and rear-ended (the) vehicle to 'teach him a lesson,' " according to the incident report.

Fletcher was arrested, his car was towed and he was charged with second-degree assault and battery, and malicious injury to personal property.

When he was placed in the patrol car, the officer said he had to use two sets of handcuffs on Fletcher and was unable to secure him with a seat belt because of "his larger size," according to the incident report.

The driver of the Dodge Durango and his family told police they suffered no injuries from either of the vehicle's hits.