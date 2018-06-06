SC deputy suspended after patrol car hits teen boarding school bus

A South Carolina sheriff's deputy was suspended after troopers cited her in a collision during which her patrol car ran off the roadway and grazed a teenager who was boarding a school bus, officials said Tuesday.
The collision happened just before 8 a.m. May 30 on Old Greenville Highway in Anderson County, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Adrienne McMahan was driving a county-issued patrol vehicle and went off the right side of the roadway "to take evasive action to avoid stopped traffic," Hovis said.
The cruiser hit a ditch and a culvert, and also struck a pedestrian, Hovis said. The pedestrian had minor injuries and did not have to be transported.
McMahan, a patrol deputy with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, has been suspended and reassigned and must complete additional training in vehicle operations, the sheriff's office said Tuesday, according to The Anderson Independent Mail.
The pedestrian was a 15-year-old girl, who was waiting to get on the bus to Pendleton High School, her mother told WYFF. The collision happened at a school bus stop, FOX Carolina reported.
Comments