West Columbia bank robbed; suspect in custody

A man was arrested after deputies say he robbed a Lexington County bank Wednesday morning, according to a Tweet from the sheriff's department.
Deputies responded to the First Citizens Bank at 2820 Sunset Blvd. at about 10 a.m., according to police. Shortly after arrival, deputies began searching for the suspect.
The bank is located adjacent to Lexington Medical Center.
A man entered the bank early Wednesday morning and handed a note to a teller demanding money, police said. He ran from the business and was later captured by deputies, according to a Tweet at about noon.
One customer was in the bank during the robbery, according to another sheriff's department tweet. No one was hurt during the incident.
Deputies recovered the stolen money after making the arrest.
The man, who has not been named, was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
