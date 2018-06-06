Shoplifters took more than $1,200 in hair growth and heartburn products from a store on Broad River Road, according to Columbia police.
Shoplifters took more than $1,200 in hair growth and heartburn products from a store on Broad River Road, according to Columbia police. Google Maps
Shoplifters took more than $1,200 in hair growth and heartburn products from a store on Broad River Road, according to Columbia police. Google Maps

Crime & Courts

These Columbia shoplifters may be balding and suffering from bad heartburn

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

June 06, 2018 12:03 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Three shoplifters took more than $1,000 in hair growth products and heartburn medication from a Columbia store, according to police.

The shoplifting happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the Publix on Broad River Road in Irmo, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.

A man and two women entered the store and went to the health and beauty care aisle, the report states. They removed $507 in Rogaine and $696 in Prilosec, Prevacid and Nexium heartburn medication, and then left the store without paying for the items.

No arrests have been made.

  Comments  