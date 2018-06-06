These Columbia shoplifters may be balding and suffering from bad heartburn

Three shoplifters took more than $1,000 in hair growth products and heartburn medication from a Columbia store, according to police.
The shoplifting happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the Publix on Broad River Road in Irmo, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.
A man and two women entered the store and went to the health and beauty care aisle, the report states. They removed $507 in Rogaine and $696 in Prilosec, Prevacid and Nexium heartburn medication, and then left the store without paying for the items.
No arrests have been made.
