1-year-old severely burned on space heater while man played video games, SC police say

A Sumter man was arrested after his girlfriend's 1-year-old son got third-degree burns under his watch, according to a sheriff's office statement.
Kevon Hayward was playing video games April 23 when the toddler severely burned himself on the back of both legs with a space heater, according to the statement.
Hayward was watching the child while the mom was working, according to police.
The child was taken to the Augusta Burn Center so his wounds could be treated.
Deputies arrested Hayward on Tuesday and charged him with unlawful neglect of a child. He was taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
