Fight at Midlands school knocks teacher unconscious. But she's too tough to quit

It’s going to take more than a concussion to keep Erin Fisher out of her classroom.
Fisher, an art teacher at Crayton Middle School, is back on the job after a student fight at the school last month put her in the hospital with a large knot on her head. To Fisher’s sister, it’s no surprise that a blow to the head didn't keep her from going back.
“She rarely slows down and is always busy,” says Willette Etheredge Corley, Fisher's sister. “She is known as the ‘Eveready bunny’ in our family. She doesn't allow much to get her down.”
On May 18, a fight broke out in Crayton Middle School on Clemson Avenue when four seventh-graders pulled, pushed and punched each other, according to a police incident report. Fisher tried to break it up, but when a student fell, Fisher's foot was pinned. Another student got off the ground and intentionally pushed Fisher, causing her to fall and hit her head on a cement wall.
The blow knocked her unconscious, but the students continued to fight around and on top of the teacher, the report says. Fisher was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion.
The police report indicates that the fight is under investigation. The four students, ages 12 to 13, were criminally charged with fighting in a public space, and the one accused of pushing Fisher faces a second degree assault and battery charge. All four were released into the custody of their parents or guardians.
Richland 1 spokesperson Karen York confirmed the incident. But she said federal law prevents her from saying what disciplinary action was taken by the district against the students.
Corley helped take care of her sister while she recovered from the concussion. Fisher was out of the classroom for only two school days. In Corley's assessment, the down time hurt the art teacher more than the headache.
“She is not a rester,” Corley says. “She has taken more naps since her injury than she has taken in the last 25 years. She is happier when she is busy, not idle.”
Fisher, the 1997 state Art Teacher of the Year, has taught for more than three decades.
Fisher declined to talk about the incident or about getting back in the classroom, but she confirmed one detail.
“I am tough,” she said.
