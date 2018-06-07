Mom told Cayce police she fired gun to scare off armed teens. She's the one in cuffs

A Cayce woman was arrested Wednesday after telling police she fired a warning shot to scare a group of unruly teens from her home, according to a Cayce Department Public Safety report.
Benita Aree Jenkins, 34, was arrested after she called the police about the teens threatening her kids, according to the report.
Police arrived at Jenkins' house at about 3:45 p.m., where they met with her, according to the report. She told the officers a group of teens she didn't know got out of a car parked up the street and walked to her house.
One of her kids ran back inside of the house after the teens started approaching, according to the report. Jenkins told officers one of the teens was carrying a tire iron, while others had metal pipes.
When the mom walked out of the house, she saw one of the teens had a gun, she told police, according to the report. She took the gun from the teen and fired a warning shot into the air.
Officers arrested Jenkins and charged her with discharging a firearm within the city limits of Cayce. She was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
