SC dad left 5 young children in a hot car, police say

An Aiken County father faces five counts of child neglect after he left his children in a hot car for half an hour while he was in Walmart, according to police.
Andre Walker, 48, of Graniteville, is charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to Aiken County court records.
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to the Walmart on Richland Avenue in Aiken the afternoon of May 31 and found five children all under the age of 10 inside, according to the Aiken Standard.
Police said it was 89 degrees at the time, and that while the windows were cracked about 2 inches, the car was not running and two of the children had on long-sleeve shirts and jeans, according to the newspaper.
The children were all sweating and, when asked by an officer, said they were hot, multiple media outlets reported.
A pediatric emergency physician told WFXG that kids can die inside a vehicle when the temperature outside is as low as 57 degrees, and that temperatures in cars rise 20 degrees every 10 minutes that a child is left in a car.
"Eighty-nine, 90 degrees may not be that hot to an adult standing outside, but when you're inside a vehicle, those vehicle temperatures can climb extremely rapidly," said Lt. Jake Mahoney of Aiken Public Safety, according to WJBF.
The Aiken incident happened the same day a 1-year-old boy died after being left in a car at a family member's home in Greenville.
Last year, 43 children across the U.S. died from heatstroke in cars, according to Kids and Cars, a nonprofit that tries to raise awareness of safety issues involving children and vehicles. That number was up from 39 in 2016 and 25 in 2015.
Walker was jailed on $5,000 bond for each of the five charges, according to court records. He has been released from jail.
Walker faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the charges, if convicted.
