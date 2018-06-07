She asked him for help finding her son. He pulled out a gun, West Columbia police say

A man was arrested after a West Columbia woman said he offered to help her find her son and then tried to rob her at gunpoint.
Jeremy Williams was arrested Tuesday at about 6:30 a.m. after the woman escaped and called the police, according to a West Columbia police report.
The woman told police her 16-year-old son was missing with her car when she came home from work, so she went looking for him, according to the report. She went to a Waffle House to try and call him.
She met Williams at the restaurant, and she got in his car, according to the report. She told police Williams "seemed like a good guy."
As the pair drove around, Williams pulled the car into an empty parking lot across the street from the Lexington Medical Center, according to the report. When the woman began to panic, Williams allegedly pulled out a gun.
The woman jumped out of the car and ran away, she told police. She lost sight of Williams, but spotted him later and called 911.
Officers detained Williams, and found a marijuana cigar in his car, according to the report. Police didn't find the gun while searching the car.
Williams was charged with armed robbery, simple possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
