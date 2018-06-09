SC sheriff and deputy were fueling up when a tip led to a significant bust

As Sheriff Jim Matthews and Chief Deputy Jack Rushing of Kershaw County Sheriff's Office were fueling up their cruiser a man approached them. The man told Rushing about a crime he believed he just witnessed. So the head officer and his partner started to work. Work that led to a significant bust. That's according to a press release by the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.
The citizen informed the officers that he saw a man passed out in a black SUV and two other individuals in the vehicle that looked like they were using drugs at a nearby BP station in Lugoff. The sheriff radioed it in. When he and his deputy arrived at the BP, they saw the SUV with two individuals inside. Two narcotics investigators joined the officers. They approached the vehicle. Questioning of the individuals ensued. As the interrogation went on, a woman approached the vehicle from the store. She said she was the driver.
The K9 unit that was brought in sniffed out something suspicious according to the Sheriff's report. Officers found meth in the vehicle they say. A search of the woman found more. She was allegedly concealing 2 ounces of meth and 12 ecstasy pills in her pants.
The three individuals identified as Terri Watts, 32, James Grimball, 49, and Michael Brass, 35, were arrested. All three had previous criminal records for drug related offenses. Watts was taken in for trafficking meth and possession of ecstasy. Grimball got a possession of meth charge, while officers hit Brass with a probation violation.
