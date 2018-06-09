Police say he beat up two women. Now they're looking for him

Columbia Police are searching for a man they say assaulted two women in the last four days.
Floyd Gholson, 39, is wanted on a first degree domestic violence and assault and battery charges.
Investigators say Gholson hit a woman numerous times in the face, and after she fell face first to the ground, he pointed a gun at her. That happened on June 6 at a home in Elmwood Avenue.
Gholson is also wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for allegedly punching another woman in the face on June 5. The blow caused the woman to fall and hit her head on concrete. The Columbia Police Deparment says she's still hospitalized with serious injuries.
On June 8 CPD raid a home near Prescott Road with K-9 and SWAT teams looking for Gholson. Gholson was not at the residence. He continues to elude authorities and police are asking help in tracking him down.
