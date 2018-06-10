SC man repeatedly abused his wheelchair-bound mother, cops say

A South Carolina man was supposed to be caring for his wheelchair-bound mother, but instead he repeatedly abused her, including hitting her head on a door frame — and some of the abuse was captured on video, police say.
Jerome Earl Boyd, 54, is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and abuse or neglect resulting in great bodily harm to a vulnerable adult, according to Spartanburg County jail records.
Spartanburg police went to Boyd's home Tuesday after someone called and told them he was abusing his mother, according to an incident report.
A woman, who was identified in the report as the victim's granddaughter, told officers Boyd has been abusing his mother and showed them video of Boyd taking her out of her wheelchair "and lowering her back with malicious intent," the report states. A few minutes later, in the same video, Boyd is seen giving his mother a water bottle and then slapping it out of her hands.
Another video given to officers shows Boyd getting his mother out of a vehicle.
"I have something for you," he tells her before hitting her head on the door frame, according to the report. His mother could be heard screaming in the video as he carries her away, police said.
The granddaughter told officers Boyd has treated his mother like this before, and that she has more videos of him acting that way, police said. She told officers she would take her grandmother to her house.
Boyd remains jailed in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He faces up to five years in prison, if convicted on the abuse charge, and up to 15 years if convicted of abuse or neglect resulting in great bodily harm charge.
