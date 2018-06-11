Deputies investigating after elementary student found with gun at Midlands school

Deputies are investigating after a student with a gun was found at an Orangeburg County elementary school, according to a sheriff's office statement.
A student was showing off a .25 caliber handgun at Edisto Elementary School, which is in the Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4, according to the statement.
The gun was unloaded, and no one was injured, deputies said. The incident is thought to be isolated, and deputies say there's no outstanding threat to the elementary school.
Deputies are still investigating the incident, according to the statement. No charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.
