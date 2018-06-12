8 more arrested, a total of 16, in shooting death of Lower Richland student

'He pointed a gun...and started shooting,' sister of suspect said. Kieauna Davenport, Shytori Nikia Davenport's sister, spoke with the media after her brother's bond hearing. Davenport, 21, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the death of Amon Rice. Tracy Glantz ×

