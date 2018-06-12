8 more arrested, a total of 16, in shooting death of Lower Richland student

Eight more people have been arrested in connection with the killing of 17-year-old Amon Rice, bringing the total charged in his death to 16, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
The Lower Richland basketball player, who died after being shot near a Richland County church May 10, was killed after what was supposed to be a fistfight turned deadly.
Tuesday, deputies announced the following arrests:
- Jordan Terrell Myer, 20
- Kenneth Roger Robinson Jr., 18
- Jewayne Marquise Price, 18
- Twana Ivery, 39
- Thaiyeah Keisha Keel, 18
- Jada Mahogan'e Price, 16
- Amaya Ty'Rian Roberts, 16
- An unnamed 15-year-old boy
Myer, Robinson Jr. and the 15-year-old were charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the statement.
Jewayne Price, Ivery, Keel, Jada Price and Roberts were charged with accessory before the fact, according to the statement. Despite their ages, Jada Price and Roberts were charged as adults.
The eight were all taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
In the last month, the investigation — which is still ongoing — has stemmed charges for a large group of individuals, including several family members.
Shytori Nikia Davenport, 21, was the first arrest made in the case. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
In late May, a mother and two daughters were charged in Rice's death. Forty-year-old Winyah Nynete Gaither, 25-year-old Kieauna Shykeria Davenport and 18-year-old Kerria Darnashia Davenport were arrested on charges that include murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and accessory.
A few weeks later, four more were charged: 39-year-old Sandarrell Davenport, 40-year-old Alphonso Squire, 17-year-old Keonta Robinson and 21-year-old Mikoyah Harvin. All face accessory charges, and Squire also was charged with obstruction.
