Columbia man loses leg in hit-and-run. Family issues plea for help finding suspect

After a 55-year-old man was hit by a car, causing a litany of medical issues including an amputation, his family members are pleading for the driver who left the scene to turn him or herself in, according to a Columbia police statement.
The man was hit at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Bull Street at about 11 p.m. June 3, where he was walking on the shoulder of the road, according to the statement.
Now, hospitalized, he has now gone through a leg amputation, severe blood loss, multiple bone fractures, daily use of a ventilator and he may possible lose an eye. He is still in critical condition, according to the statement.
"You left someone in the road to die and just kept going," an unidentified relative said in the statement. "How did this happen? Why did this happen? What it an accident? Did you swerve?"
The man, who has not been identified, was walking with a friend when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, according to the statement. The friend called 911.
The family decided to reach out to the suspect and ask for the public help in identifying him or her.
While officers do not yet have a description of the vehicle, they believe it has right front end damage and damage to the headlight.
Comments