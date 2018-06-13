NC man robs Richland County bank, chased down by deputies, sheriff's department says

A North Carolina man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after robbing a bank in Richland County, according to a sheriff's department statement.
Dashun L. McQuiller, 39, of Wilmington, was arrested after he allegedly robbed the TD Bank on Farrow Road at about 2:15 p.m., according to the statement.
Deputies got a description of McQuiller's get-away car from witnesses and quickly located him, police said. McQuiller refused to stop, and deputies gave chase.
McQuiller struck two cars, but no one was injured, according to the statement.
After a short pursuit, deputies stopped the car, and McQuiller took off on foot. Deputies eventually chased him down and found the money stolen from the bank.
McQuiller was charged with armed robbery, use of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping, according to the statement. He was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
