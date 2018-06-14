Lexington Police hire new officer -- and he's a very good boy

Lexington Police Department's newest officer is just 21-months-old. He's also very furry and stands at about waist height.
K9 Nufo, a Malinois-German Shepard mix, is the newest addition to Lexington's Patrol Division, according to a Tweet from the police department.
Nufo's handler, PFC Trey Kerwin, has been a member of the Lexington police agency for 10 years, according to a Tweet. He and Nufo -- who police say shows a lot of promise as a Patrol K-9 -- will be hitting the streets together.
Equipment, training and Nufo himself were all purchased thanks from a donation from Adopt-A-Cop, according to a Tweet.
Though he begins his patrol shift soon, Nufo will continue his training in narcotics detection, tracking and criminal apprehension, according to a Tweet.
