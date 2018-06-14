Long-running feud escalates to attempted murder, Lexington County sheriff says

What the Lexington County Sheriff's Department called "a long-running feud," between two men took a dangerous, and nearly deadly, turn last week.
That was when Christopher Fuller opened fire, taking aim at the other man who was in a vehicle at an intersection in West Columbia, the sheriff's department reported.
“Fuller shot at a man who was stopped at the intersection of Pine Street and Dogwood Road June 7,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “A projectile struck the victim’s truck but nobody was hurt.”
Koon said Fuller and the other man know each other and have had a long-running feud.
Fuller was charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possessing a weapon after a violent felony conviction, according to arrest warrants.
Jail records also show that Fuller is facing a charge for violating terms of probation, and has a bench warrant from family court.
The 29-year-old Lexington resident was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, the sheriff's department said.
Fuller remains behind bars after he was denied bond Thursday, according to jail records.
