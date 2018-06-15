Intoxicated man may have fallen off Cayce bridge into Congaree River, officials say.

Officials spent the early morning hours Friday searching the Congaree River near the Blossom Street Bridge for a man they believed fell over, according to a S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman.
A University of South Carolina police officer was on the bridge before 1 a.m. when he spotted an intoxicated man crossing the bridge, WACH Fox reported.
When the officer turned around to look for the man, he was gone, Cayce police told WACH.
Two boats were deployed to begin the search on the Congaree, and a SLED helicopter took to the skies, WIS reported. The helicopter searched for a few hours without avail, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said.
Officials told WIS the search would continue in the morning. The helicopter will not be part of the morning search unless it is requested, Berry said.
