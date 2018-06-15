Lexington deputy shared crime scene pics, private info with friends, sheriff says

A former Lexington County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday after he showed friends crime scene photos and other sheriff's department documents from active cases, according to a LCSD statement.
Brandon William Jones, 32, of West Columbia, was charged with sharing the personal information of private citizens, something he did while employed at the sheriff's department last year, according to the statement.
Jones was first hired as a deputy in October 2015. During his time at the sheriff's department, he shared S.C. driver's license information, call logs, traffic accident reports, crime scene photos, incident reports and active investigation information, according to the statement.
Some of the information he shared is part of the public record — such as incident reports and call logs — but have to have personal information redacted before they can be shared.
“Immediately after we became aware of these records being used and shared improperly, we launched an internal review of Jones’ actions,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Once we determined potential criminal activity took place, we notified the State Law Enforcement Division, as is our standard procedure."
Jones was fired from the department in August 2017 for violating department policy.
He turned himself in to S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents Friday morning, and was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, according to the statement.
