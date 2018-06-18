Her weekend trip began with a Facebook post. It ended with a call to police, SC cops say

A South Carolina woman came home from a weekend trip to find her home burglarized, and told police she had made a post on Facebook before the trip that indicated she was leaving town.
The burglary was reported Sunday evening at a home on Charlesworth Avenue in Spartanburg, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report. The victim told officers she left Friday and returned home Sunday night to find her home burglarized and several items missing.
Four window panes on the back door of the home were broken, and several items were stolen, police said. The stolen items included three televisions, a MacBook, an iPhone, two hoverboards and studio equipment, according to the report.
Before the weekend trip, the victim posted on Facebook that she was leaving, the report states. Before that, the man she went on the trip with posted a photo to Facebook that showed $1 bills scattered in the living room for his daughter's birthday. In the background of that photo, the electronics that were later stolen from the home were visible.
Police wrote in the report that there were signs around the outside of the home indicating it had an alarm system. It was not clear in the report if the home, in fact, had an alarm or if it was activated during the break-in.
