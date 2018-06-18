Not a typical test drive: Man cruises across SC in new but stolen rides, police say

Normally, when a prospective customer takes a car for a test drive, they bring it back to the dealership after a trip around the block.
A South Carolina thief convinced dealerships he was a salesperson in order to steal cars and drive them to other counties, according to a Sumter County Sheriff's Office statement.
All of the stolen cars — which are typically brand new — have been returned to various dealerships across the state in one piece without a scratch or dent, according to the statement.
One of his most recent thefts happened in Sumter County, according to the statement. He drove the stolen car to Beaufort, where he dropped it off and allegedly stole a new car.
He's also been spotted in Jasper and Clarendon counties, sheriff's office spokesman Ken Bell said. He added that the thief might have already visited others.
Deputies predict he will be coming to the Midlands more often now that he's stolen two cars from the Lowcountry, Bell said.
Deputies ask that anyone with information on the man contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
