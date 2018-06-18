Dollar Tree in Richland County robbed at gunpoint as store was closing, deputies say

Richland County deputies are looking for a man after they say he robbed a Main Street Dollar Tree with a gun, according to a sheriff's department statement.
The man, who remains unidentified, entered the store at about 9 p.m. Friday after closing and demanded money, according to the statement.
Two of the employees were closing the business when he was approached by the man with the gun, according to the statement. He made both of them go to a back office.
After getting an unknown amount of cash, the burglar ran from the store, but was caught on surveillance, according to the statement.
No one was hurt, and the investigation is ongoing.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to come forward.
