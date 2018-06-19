He assaulted someone with a Crock-Pot and set a house on fire for attention, SC cops say

A South Carolina man was behind bars Monday night after he went on a violent spree that he told Spartanburg County Sheriff's Deputies was an attempt to get the attention of his family.
Jacob Anthony West is accused of going on a rampage at his family's Greer home where he was arrested for destroying items in the home, screaming and threatening people, assaulting a man with a Crock-Pot and setting the house on fire, foxcarolina.com reported.
The 20-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and third-degree assault and battery, according to the sheriff's office.
Among the things sheriff's deputies said that West broke were "windows, tables, doors and a TV," according to foxcarolina.com. He later "threw a Crock-Pot at a man and hit him in the leg," before going outside and setting the home on fire, deputies said.
West was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he continues to be held, according to jail records. His bail was set at $6,000 — $5,000 for the arson charge and $1,000 for assault and battery.
After speaking with sheriff's deputies, wave3.com reported that West told them "he was upset and was trying to get the attention of his family."
