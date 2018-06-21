Loaded gun found in SC man's carry-on bag at Charlotte airport

A South Carolina man was cited after federal officers found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at the Charlotte airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The weapon was found Thursday morning at a checkpoint in the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, according to a TSA release.
TSA officers discovered a loaded .9 mm Smith & Wesson in the man's carry-on bag as it passed along the conveyor belt in the checkpoint's X-ray machine, the release states. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded and questioned the man, who was cited on a local charge of carrying a weapon on airport property.
The TSA release did not identify the South Carolina resident or where he is from.
Officers have detected 36 firearms at Charlotte airport checkpoints this year, according to the TSA.
Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked and packed separately from ammunition, the TSA notes. The firearm must then be taken to the airline check-in counter.
