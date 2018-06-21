Columbia-area restaurant owner killed. 'Helping someone ... cost him his life.'

Two people are charged in the killing of a Columbia-area restaurant owner whose body was found in a wooded area near Interstate 77 this week.
Lawrence "Poe" Gaugenbaugh, 64, was the owner and manager of Carolina Wings and Ribhouse in Blythewood, and was reported missing by his employees June 13 when he didn't show up to work, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said during a news conference Thursday.
As deputies began the search for him, police were called to an apartment complex to reports of trespassing, Lott said. Two people — Eric Young, 36, and Stacie Lynn Rose, 36 — were seen by the deputy. Rose was given a trespass warning. Young fled from deputies.
The deputy returned to the complex later that night to check if the trespassers left, Lott said. Young began to fight with deputies, who subsequently arrested him June 13.
While in custody, Young and Rose told investigators they knew Gaugenbaugh from when the trio lived in Michigan, Lott said. Gaugenbaugh offered to let Rose live at his home in South Carolina while she tried to get on her feet.
"Helping someone out likely cost him his life," Lott said.
Rose allowed Young to stay in the home, Lott said. When Gaugenbaugh found out a strange man was living in his home, Young likely strangled him, the sheriff added.
Richland Coroner Gary Watts confirmed that Gaugenbaugh was in fact strangled to death.
Young confessed to deputies that he killed the man, and the pair then used his credit cards to withdraw money and purchase drugs, Lott said. After a few days, Young moved Gaugenbaugh's body to a wooded area near Interstate 77.
Deputies tried to get Young to reveal the location of the body, but the man told police he was high when he hid it and couldn't remember where it was.
A body later identified as Gaugenbaugh's was found Tuesday in a wooded area behind an abandoned home on the 1000 block of Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood, just off I-77.
"This is just a sad case all the way through," the sheriff said.
Young and Rose were charged in Gaugenbaugh's death, Lott said. Young faces charges of murder, trespassing and possession of narcotics. Rose faces charges of trespassing and accessory after the fact.
Young was previously cited for fighting with law enforcement officers, Lott said.
Comments