Sex trafficker nicknamed 'Daddy' preyed on underage girls and young women, prosecutor says

A Columbia man with the nickname "Daddy Frost" was sentenced to decades behind bars after being convicted for his role leading a sex trafficking conspiracy that targets minors and young women, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Damon Jackson, aka “D”, aka “Daddy Frost” was sentenced to 40 years in prison at federal court in Charleston, U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon said.

Jackson was found guilty of Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking, where he forced "underage girls and young women into sex trafficking by means of force and threats of force throughout the southeast," Lydon's office reported.

Nine other people have been convicted for their roles in the conspiracy. Lydon's office said they "preyed on over 100 vulnerable female victims, many minors, forcing them on an almost a daily basis to have sex with numerous 'Johns' a night from 2014 through the summer of 2016."





To enforce rules, the men convicted in the conspiracy brutalized their victims with "physical beatings, brandings, supplying and withholding of drugs, threats, and psychological manipulation," according to the U.S. attorney's office.

“Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery, and the threats and abuse inflicted on these particular victims only adds to the heinous nature of the crime,” said Nick S. Annan, the Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta.

When Jackson was convicted in March 2017, so were Bakari “Bizzle” McMillan and Corey Miller, aka "Clow," aka "C," aka "OG P," Lydon's office reported. McMillan, from Columbia, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, while the Orangeburg resident Miller received a 20-year prison sentence.

Additionally, Columbia residents Kerry "KJ" Taylor, Da’Shun “Dae Dae” Curry, Howard “Poppa” Parker, and Ryan Turner, aka “Gotti,” aka “Qweezy,” were convicted and sentenced to prison for their roles in the conspiracy, according to Lydon's office.

For their crimes, all of the convicts were given lifetime supervision and must register a sex offenders, the U.S. attorney's office said.

“These sentences send the clear message that human trafficking will not be tolerated in South Carolina,” Lydon said. “The defendants in this case preyed on some of the most vulnerable among us. Without the coordinated effort of the investigative team, these atrocities may never have come to light.”



