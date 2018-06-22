Lexington County's 'most wanted suspect' arrested

After spending more than a year on the run, a West Columbia man was arrested Thursday night, according to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department statement.
Kevin Lawrence Pearson, 26, was considered the department's "most wanted suspect" after deputies say he shot and killed someone in February 2017 on Princeton Road in West Columbia, according to police.
Rodney Isaac was shot to death in his driveway, according to a past sheriff's department statement.
Pearson was arrested after deputies responded to a community complaint, police said. When law enforcement showed up, Pearson ran away but was caught.
Pearson was charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.
He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
