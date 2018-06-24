Lexington police chase ends in six-car crash, arrest

A police pursuit in Lexington ended in a six-car crash and two people facing charges, according to police.
The series of events began around 11 p.m. Friday when a Lexington police officer saw a Dodge Charger traveling on U.S. 1 near Interstate 20 with "an equipment and registration violation," according to Cpl. Cameron Mortenson, a Lexington police spokesman. The car made several unlawful lane changes, and the driver did not pull over when the officer initiated a traffic stop.
The pursuit continued onto Main Street, and as it entered the intersection of West Main and Columbia Avenue, the car caused a six-vehicle collision, Mortenson said. Details about the collision were not available, but Mortenson said four of the vehicles hit by the Charger were in the roadway and one was in a parking lot.
Three people were taken to a hospital by EMS, where two of them were treated and released and the third was admitted for continued care, Mortenson said.
The driver of the Charger, 20-year-old Desean McMillian of Columbia, ran from the crash on foot and was found in some woods by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department's K-9 division, Mortenson said. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for possible injuries from the collision.
Inside the car, police found a pound of marijuana, $2,100 in cash and a loaded Glock handgun, Mortenson said.
McMillian is charged with failure to stop for blue lights causing great bodily harm, hit and run with injuries, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting arrest, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, Mortenson said. He also was charged with a tag light violation and no proof of vehicle ownership.
A 27-year-old passenger in the vehicle was cited for simple possession of marijuana.
McMillian remains in the Lexington County Detention Center on $217,230 bond.
Comments