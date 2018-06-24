19-year-old killed in Lexington County hit-and-run. Cops need help finding the driver

A bicyclist was killed in a Lexington County hit-and-run, and troopers need help finding the driver.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher on Sunday morning identified the victim as 19-year-old Tijhee Dijon Salley, of Lexington.
The collision happened around 9 p.m. Friday on YMCA Road in the Red Bank area of Lexington County, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Salley was traveling north on YMCA Road on a bicycle when a vehicle struck the bicycle from behind.
Salley later died at Palmetto Health Richland hospital, Collins said.
The vehicle that hit Salley fled, Collins said. Troopers are searching for a light-colored, possibly white, mid-size pickup. The truck has damage to the right front side and possibly to the hood and windshield.
Anyone with information about the collision or the vehicle is asked to call the Highway Patrol by dialing *HP (*47).
