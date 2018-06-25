19-year-old robbery suspect who shot man in the head surrenders, Richland deputies say

The 19-year-old suspect in a May armed robbery that left a man with a gunshot wound to the head has surrendered to authorities.
Stanley Lamont Sanders turned himself in Saturday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Sanders was wanted in an attempted armed robbery that happened May 9, deputies said. He and the 20-year-old victim agreed to meet at the Mallard Pointe Apartments on Hallbrook Drive for the victim to buy an item from Sanders .
When the victim arrived, Sanders asked him to drive around the backside of the complex, the sheriff's department said at the time. After driving around, the victim saw Sanders approach him while pointing a pistol at the victim and demanding money.
The victim drove away, and Sanders fired at his car, striking the vehicle multiple times, the sheriff's department said. The victim also struck in the head, although it was a non-life-threatening injury.
The victim drove himself to the hospital, according to the sheriff's department.
