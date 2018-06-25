Richland County shopper breaks jaw in Walmart brawl

A man was left with a broken jaw after being beat up by two men in a Richland County Walmart, according to a Sheriff's Department statement.
Deputies are looking for the alleged harassers after the June 16 assault at the Two Notch Road store, according to the statement.
The man who was beaten was shopping when the other men began harassing them, according to police. The man in the white shirt began instigating a fight, and the man in the blue shirt swung first.
The shopper's jaw was broken in two places by the end of the fight, according to the statement.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
