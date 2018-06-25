He said he didn’t know where she was, SC cops say. Her charred remains were in his house

The search for a missing South Carolina woman has come to an end.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office reported that a burned body was discovered, and it believes it is the remains of Stacey Davidson Carmack.
One man has been arrested, and another is wanted by the sheriff's office.
The charred remains were found at a residence on Oakvale Road, the road where Carmack was last seen, on May 28th or 29th, according to the sheriff's office.
Two brothers live at the residence where investigators "began collecting forensic evidence," on June 22, the sheriff's office reported.
One of the brothers, Charles Alexander Dogan, was arrested Monday. The 60-year-old Piedmont resident is accused of burning Carmack's body after her death, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said Dogan burned Carmack's body in the residence he shares with his brother, Tony Nolan Dogan.
Charles Dogan "took steps to conceal the death from investigators by providing misleading statements hampering the investigation," according to an arrest warrant. He also "failed to notify law enforcement and/or medical professionals of (the) death."
The arrest warrant also said that there is evidence Carmack "was removed from the shared residence to an unknown location to conceal (Carmack's death) and to prevent a proper investigation."
Charles Dogan was charged with desecration of human remains, criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, according to jail records.
He was taken to Greenville County Detention Center, where he remains after he failed to make his $30,000 bond for the combined charges.
Tony Dogan is wanted for criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, according to the sheriff's office.
Carmack's death remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's office, which said the remains it discovered are being studied by the Greenville County medical examiner.
Comments