Troopers ID van that killed Lexington County bicyclist, 19. They need help finding it

State troopers have identified a van they say fatally struck a Lexington County 19-year-old on his bicycle and then fled.
Troopers are searching for a white work van that is described as either a Chevrolet or GMC G1500 made between the years 2003 and 2014, or a Chevrolet or GMC G2500-G3500 made between the years 2003 and 2017. The van will have damage to the right headlight assembly and may have additional damage to the hood, windshield and right side, according to the Highway Patrol.
The van is wanted in connection with the hit-and-run collision that killed 19-year-old Tijhee Salley on Friday. Salley was traveling north on YMCA Road on a bicycle around 9 p.m. when the van hit him from behind, troopers said. He later died at Palmetto Health Richland hospital.
Anyone who saw a van fitting that description near YMCA Road and Ruff Acres Lane is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
