He stole $4.5 million from the government. Now he has to repay it and go to prison

A man who helped defraud the federal government of more than $6 million dollars while working at the Savannah River Site is heading to prison and will have to pay millions in restitution.
Phillip Thompson, 69, of Augusta, Ga., was sentenced by a federal judge Tuesday to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty last year to multiple counts of wire fraud and theft of government funds.
U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in a release that Thompson also will have to pay $4,580,469.83 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after prison.
Prosecutors said Thompson worked for Wise Services at the Savannah River Site when he and a codefendant, beginning in September 2009, carried out a scheme in which they stole more than $6 million from the federal government.
As part of the scheme, Thompson and his codefendant stole the money using false and fraudulent invoices, the release states.
Thompson was a senior representative with Wise Services, which was awarded a contract with the Savannah River Site's mixed oxide fuel facility — or MOX — while his codefendant, Aaron Vennefron, operated a company called AV Security out of his Ohio home, according to indictments cited by the Aiken Standard.
Vennefron sent fraudulent invoices to Thompson at Wise Services and had the invoices submitted to the company overseeing MOX, according to The Augusta Chronicle. Indictments said the men divided the proceeds from September 2009 until they were indicted in December 2015.
Vennefron still has not been sentenced, the Chronicle reported.
