Crime & Courts

August 29, 2015 12:07 AM

Photo of car released in attempted murder investigation

By Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia police released a surveillance photo snapped moments after a man was shot on the 3900 block of West Avenue early Thursday morning, August 27.

The light-colored sedan is connected to the investigation, a release Friday from the police department stated.

The victim, who was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital Friday night, was found on the ground after being shot multiple times around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators continue to search for a motive in the shooting and a better understanding of circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the car should call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scene of fire that killed one in Hollywood-Rose Hill Sunday

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos