Photo of car released in attempted murder investigation

Columbia police released a surveillance photo snapped moments after a man was shot on the 3900 block of West Avenue early Thursday morning, August 27.
The light-colored sedan is connected to the investigation, a release Friday from the police department stated.
The victim, who was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital Friday night, was found on the ground after being shot multiple times around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators continue to search for a motive in the shooting and a better understanding of circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the car should call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Comments