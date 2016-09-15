Why USC tail feathers are something to crow about

2:26 A look at Hopkins Middle School's STEM teaching process Pause

1:28 New SC State President hits the ground running

1:18 USC students react to the possibility of the removal of pledging from greek life

1:40 Elvan Hanley graduates from Spring Valley despite obstacles due to his autism

0:30 Palm Sunday Lesson for St. Peter's Catholic school 4k and 5k students

1:31 Project SEARCH helping students transition into workforce at Palmetto Health Parkridge

2:56 VIDEO: Scott Kelly's year in space in three minutes

3:27 Richland Library and Columbia Museum of Art up for National Medal Award

1:49 VIDEO: Lexington's Kimberly Freeman wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award

1:38 VIDEO: Moped rules and safety tips